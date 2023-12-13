Parliament Security Breach: Opposition To Meet President On Dec 14, Set To Demand Amit Shah's Statement In Both Houses

A delegation of the leaders of Opposition will meet with President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday regarding the issue of the security breach in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The party leaders are also going to demand Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in both houses, according to ANI sources.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to write to the home ministry seeking a security review of Parliament after two persons jumped into the lower house chamber from the public gallery on Wednesday and opened smoke canisters.

Birla conveyed this to leaders of political parties at a meeting convened to discuss the incident in Lok Sabha when Zero Hour submissions were being made by members, parliamentary sources said.

Opposition leaders react on the breach

At the all-party meeting, Trinamool Congress cited the expulsion of its MP Mahua Moitra and demanded action against BJP member Prathap Simha, who had facilitated the entry of at least one person who jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the members flagged various lapses in the security set-up during the meeting with the Speaker.

Manoranjan and another person, Sagar Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the pubic gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters, triggering panic among the Members of Parliament. They also shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.