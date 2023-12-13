Visitors' Passes Given To Lok Sabha Intruders Were Signed By Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha: MP Danish Ali

Visitors' Passes Given To Lok Sabha Intruders Were Signed By Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha, said MP Danish Ali and shares images of the pass and shoes worn by one of the accused | X

Delhi, December 13: A shocking incident of serious security lapse came to light from the Parliament on Wednesday when two protesters attacked the Lok Sabha and opened gas canisters inside the house. The two protesters, one man and a woman have been detained by the Delhi Police and further investigation is underway in the case.

The protester who attacked inside the Parliament was held by the MPs

The protester who attacked inside the Parliament was held by the MPs who were present inside the House. There are reports that two persons jumped inside the house from the visitor's gallery and opened gas canisters inside the Parliament.

Former BSP MP Danish Ali claimed that the attacker entered the Parliament on the pass issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha.

"In a chilling reminder to the Parliament attack 21 years back on the same day (Dec 13), a man jumped from visitors’ gallery into Lok Sabha MPs area. The breach could’ve put lives of MPs in danger. It has exposed chinks in the 56inch armour. The man was a guest of @BJP4India MP," posted Danish Ali.

'BJP MP Pratap Simha Ji issued pass to one of the persons'

Danish Ali said, "Two people jumped from the public gallery and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials." He further said, "BJP MP Pratap Simha Ji issued pass to one of the persons who breached security in Parliament."

Complete security lapse

The incident is considered to be a complete security lapse of the Government and the intelligence agencies as there were serious threats of attack on the Parliament for today. Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had earlier issued a threat of attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13. In a video issued by Pannun, he claimed that he will attack the Parliament and shake the foundation of the Parliament.

Anniversary of 2001 Parliament Attack

The nation is also mourning the loss of lives of security personnel who lost their lives in countering the terrorists who attacked the Parliament on the same day in 2001. The security should have been on high alert as there were serious threats of attack on Parliament. The security lapse raises questions over the security situation in the country.

The protesters were able to carry gas canisters inside

The protesters were able to not only enter the parliament but also able to carry gas canisters inside the highly secured Parliament building. The building was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.