 Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Suspends 13 MPs From Opposition Parties For Disrupting Proceedings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaParliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Suspends 13 MPs From Opposition Parties For Disrupting Proceedings

Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Suspends 13 MPs From Opposition Parties For Disrupting Proceedings

Earlier in the day, the House passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek OBrien to maintain a decorum in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, December 14, 2023. | ANI

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a second resolution suspending 13 MPs from various Opposition parties for disrupting House proceedings.

As soon as the House met, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution to suspend VK Sreekandan (Cong), Benny Behanan (Cong), Mohammad Jawed (Cong), PR Natarajan (CPI-M), Kanimozhi (DMK), K. Subbarayan (CPI), SR Parthiban (DMK), S Venkatesan (CPI-M), Manickam Tagore (Cong) among others.

Earlier in the day, the House passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs -- T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) --for the remainder of the session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings. After the second resolution was passed, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday.

Read Also
Parliament Security Breach: 5 MPs Suspended Amid Massive Uproar In Lok Sabha During Winter Session
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: 'Can Plot To Kill RSS Leaders Be Termed As Terrorist Act?' Asks Madras HC

Tamil Nadu: 'Can Plot To Kill RSS Leaders Be Termed As Terrorist Act?' Asks Madras HC

Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Suspends 13 MPs From Opposition Parties For Disrupting...

Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Suspends 13 MPs From Opposition Parties For Disrupting...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-12-2023, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-12-2023, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab: Gangster Sukhdev Singh Alias Vicky Neutralized In Police Encounter; ASI Injured, Inspector's...

Punjab: Gangster Sukhdev Singh Alias Vicky Neutralized In Police Encounter; ASI Injured, Inspector's...

Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar To Shut Down 8 Toll Plazas, Saving Public ₹22.48 Crore Annually

Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar To Shut Down 8 Toll Plazas, Saving Public ₹22.48 Crore Annually