Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Suspends 13 MPs From Opposition Parties For Disrupting Proceedings

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek OBrien to maintain a decorum in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, December 14, 2023. | ANI

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a second resolution suspending 13 MPs from various Opposition parties for disrupting House proceedings.

As soon as the House met, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution to suspend VK Sreekandan (Cong), Benny Behanan (Cong), Mohammad Jawed (Cong), PR Natarajan (CPI-M), Kanimozhi (DMK), K. Subbarayan (CPI), SR Parthiban (DMK), S Venkatesan (CPI-M), Manickam Tagore (Cong) among others.

#WATCH | Opposition MPs- Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore-suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for "unruly conduct"



House adjourned till tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gThKY50P7P — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Earlier in the day, the House passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs -- T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) --for the remainder of the session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings. After the second resolution was passed, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday.

VIDEO | "If they don't need the opposition, they should suspend everybody, because they don't want any questions to be asked. We have been saying that the Home Minister should come and explain the situation; tell the people of this country that we all will be safe and take action… pic.twitter.com/5wFCRaMBPe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2023