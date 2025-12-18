Delhi: Dense Fog Triggers Low Visibility Procedures At IGI Airport, Flights Operating Normally | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital on Thursday morning issued a passenger advisory amid dense fog conditions, warning that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in force even as flight operations continued normally.

In a travel advisory issued at 4.30 am, Delhi Airport authorities informed passengers that foggy conditions had reduced visibility levels, prompting the implementation of LVP to ensure safe aircraft operations. However, officials clarified that there was no major disruption to flight services at the airport at the time of the advisory.

Advisory Issued

"Low-visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory posted on X.

Airport authorities urged travellers to remain in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on departures and arrivals.

The advisory comes as Delhi continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, which have reduced visibility in the early morning hours and disrupted air traffic at the airport.

Meanwhile, large parts of the capital were blanketed by a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort for residents. RK Puram was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 374, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB.

The Anand Vihar area is engulfed in a thick layer of toxic smog, with an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 415, classified as 'severe'. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) had invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.

A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with an AQI reported to be 349, placing the area in the 'very poor' category. The AQI around the Najafgarh area was a bit low, and reported to be 284, though it was surrounded by a toxic smog as well.

The Dhaula Kuan area this morning was blanketed by a layer of toxic smog, with the AQI in the area at 266, categorised as 'Poor'.

A thick layer of toxic smog enveloped the area outside ISBT Kashmere Gate, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 384.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)