Parliament Security Breach: 5 MPs Suspended Amid Massive Uproar In Lok Sabha During Winter Session

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was on Thursday again adjourned till 3 p.m. amid uproar by the opposition MPs while five Congress MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session after being named by Speaker Om Birla.

Soon after the House assembled, the opposition members raised slogans demanding the presence of the Prime Minister in the House. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "We all agreed with heavy heart that the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday was a serious incident concerning the safety and security of the MPs. We have to appreciate that Speaker promptly held the meeting with all the floor leaders and listened to their suggestion for further strengthening of the security in Parliament." He said that some of the suggestions given have already been implemented.

We Need One Voice On Such Grave Issue': LS Speaker

"The Speaker also observed this morning that in future further measures will be taken to strengthen the security. In my opinion this matter concerns all and we need to speak in one voice on such grave issue. No politics is expected to be done by anyone on such issues," Joshi said. He urged that we should rise above the party politics.

"In the past also many such incidents have taken place. I am not comparing the past incidents and not defending the today's incident to bring the bright future." He cited the example of April 11, 1974, when a person named Ratan Chandra Gupta shouted slogans besides carrying two pistols in the House. He also cited several other incidents of the security breach in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the opposition members, who kept on raising slogans 'Pradhan Mantri sadan me aao'.

The Minister also said that these kinds of unfortunate incidents are happening since beginning -- shouting slogans, throwing papers and jumping from gallery. He also said that the Speaker has already written to the Home Secretary for a high level enquiry and enquiry has begun. Joshi also said that he wants to bring one more resolution in the House. He moved the resolution against Jothimani, Hibi Eden, TN Pratapan, Kumari Ramya Haridas, Dean Kuriyakose for utter disregard to the House and the authority to Chair and resolve that above members to be suspended for the service of the House for the remainder of the session under Rule 374 (2). The motion was adopted by voice vote.