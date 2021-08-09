Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MPs move adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Pegasus issue

Delhi's Nangal minor rape case: AAP's Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi during the zero hour.
Singh in his notice has also raised the issue of the law and order situation in the national capital. On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near the Delhi Cantonment area in southwest Delhi.
CP (MP) MP Elamaram Kareem CPI has given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Pegasus issue
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the ongoing farmers protest
Congress MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Pegasus issue
"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister the alleged role of the Government towards utilizing Israeli Pegasus spyware as the weapon against Indian opposition leaders, Chief Justice of India, Election Commissioner of India, CBI Director, Women Journalists and MPs of BJP's," Tagore said in his notice.
