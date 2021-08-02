Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

I congratulate PV Sindhu for wining the #Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
I am delighted to tell you that PV Sindhu won the bronze medal for India in badminton women's singles at Tokyo Olympics: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Central Government's three Farm Laws
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report
Opposition parties to meet today at Mallikarjun Kharge's office to chalk out strategy for the day's proceedings of the House
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' issue.
Tewari in its notice said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Reports have pointed out that the Government of India has procured the surveillance tool Pegasus developed by Israeli company NSO Group for surveillance of Journalists, Civil Society Activists, Politicians and Supreme Court Judges. Since the NSO Group's policy is that clients are confined to "vetted governments" only it suggests that the spyware was used by the GoI and not any other private body. Reputed agencies like Citizen Lab have found traces of the spyware on some of the devices that were attacked."
Congress MP further said, "it should be noted that this kind of surveillance classifies as hacking, which is what spyware does and it would very much qualify as "unauthorised interception" or hacking as per Information Technology Act, 2000."
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss on 'Pegasus Project' media report in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.
"I hereby give notice my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snoop, spying and surveillance scandal by Israel company that has undermined democracy in India and to have a Supreme Court-monitored probe announced immediately," Congress MP said in the notice.
