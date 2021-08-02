Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' issue.

Tewari in its notice said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Reports have pointed out that the Government of India has procured the surveillance tool Pegasus developed by Israeli company NSO Group for surveillance of Journalists, Civil Society Activists, Politicians and Supreme Court Judges. Since the NSO Group's policy is that clients are confined to "vetted governments" only it suggests that the spyware was used by the GoI and not any other private body. Reputed agencies like Citizen Lab have found traces of the spyware on some of the devices that were attacked."

Congress MP further said, "it should be noted that this kind of surveillance classifies as hacking, which is what spyware does and it would very much qualify as "unauthorised interception" or hacking as per Information Technology Act, 2000."