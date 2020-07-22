Paresh Rawal's brother Himanshu among 20 detained for gambling

Veteran actor and former Ahmedabad MP Paresh Rawal’s brother Himanshu Dahyabhai Rawal, was among 20 persons who were detained by district police, after they were caught gambling at a senior citizen’s club in Mehsana town.

According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, the Parole and Furlough team of the local crime branch (LCB) was tipped off about the gambling activities at the Mathurdas Club. Based on the information received, a team led by Police Sub Inspector S B Zala, raided the premises at 1:30 am.

The men were taken into custody and items worth Rs 6.33 Lakh, 16 mobile phones, playing cards, 3 cars and Rs 1.94 Lakh in cash were seized.

However, they were let off on bail.