Paramhans Acharya Announces ₹10 Crore Reward For Beheading Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Anti-Sanatan Remark

Ayodhya: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing ire from all over the country for his controversial remarks against the Sanatana Dharma. Expressing his anger over the remarks of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister, Ayodhya saint Paramhans Acharya announced a cash reward of RS 10 crore for anyone who beheads the leader. He also symbolically beheaded Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Sanatana Dharma has its roots to millions of years ago

Ayodhya saint Paramhans Acharya said that Sanatana Dharma has its roots to millions of years ago. It has been in existence for millions of years. Few religions have come into existence since around two thousand years ago. There was only one religion on the face of the earth and that religion was Sanatana Dharma. He said that Sanatana Dharma has neither a beginning nor an end. He also said that Sanatana Dharma has never been destroyed and can never be destroyed. He warned anyone trying to detroy the Sanatana Dharma will be destroyed.

Udhyanidhi Stalin sparked controversy

Udhyanidhi Stalin sparked controversy after he compared Sanatana Dharma with malaria and dengue and also said that the Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated. After his statement he started facing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others. Replying to the criticism, he said that he was only criticising the Sanatana Dharma and will continue to do so. He blamed the BJP of twisting his statement and said that they are spreading fake news against the leader.

One clan, one God

Udhyanidhi Stalin also said that he was ready to face whatever cases are registered against him in connection with the matter. He said that BJP is afraid of the INDIA Bloc and is trying to divert the nation. He further said that the DMK's policy is "One clan, one God."

Rs 10 crore reward for beheading Udhyanidhi

Jagat Guru Paramahamsa Acharya in response to the remarks made by DMK leader Udhyanidhi Stalin said "I announce a reward of Rs 10 crore, I will give a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who brings the head of DMK leader Udhayanidhi." He further added "If no one brings his head then I will behead him with my own hands. I have also prepared my sword to behead the DMK leader."

Dared Udhyanidhi Stalin to speak in the same manner about other religions

The Ayodhya seer dared Udhyanidhi Stalin to speak in the same manner about other religions. He said that the leader would have been left in tatters if he had said anything like this about other religions. He said that Sanatana Dharma is targeted as it is humanistic, non-violent. He also said that we are humanistic but we kill demons also. He said that Udhyanidhi Stalin has become a demon and he will be killed by my hands only.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has a history of making such controversial remarks

Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has a history of making such controversial remarks. He has been in the headlines earlier also for his remarks and also threats of killing and announcing rewards. Earlier, he announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for chopping off Bihar Minister's tongue over his remarks against Ramcharitmanas. He also issued threats against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The seer said that he would burn alive Shah Rukh Khan if he meets the actor. His remarks came in connection with the controversy related to the song 'Besharam Rang'.

