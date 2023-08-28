WATCH: Ayodhya Seer Announces Fast Until Death After Being Stopped From Entering Nuh

Ayodhya Seer | Twitter | ANI

Nuh: Security has been beefed up in Haryana's Nuh in view of the call for Shobha Yatra in the district on Monday. The Vishwa hindu Parishad has announced to go ahead with the yatra even after the authorities have denied permissions for the organisation of the Yatra. Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the authorities have denied permission for the yatra. Amid high security and the permission not given to the yatra, Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj arrived in Nuh.

Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh

The authorities have imposed section 144 in the district and also outsiders are not permitted in the district today. Despite the restrictions announced by the Haryana Government, Jagadguru Paramhans tried to enter Nuh.

Ayodhya seer stopped from entering Nuh

Swami Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj was stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration. He was not allowed to entrer Nuh amid the restrictions imposed in the district. Acharya Maharaj said that he had arrived from Ayodhya and the administration has stopped him along with his followers.

Announces fast until death

He further claimed that the authorities are not allowing him to move ahead and also not allowing to return back. Swami Jagadguru announced that he will fast until death and asked the authorities to shift him somewhere else and that he would continue the fast even after the administration transfers him to another place.

Call for Shobha Yatra

Haryana Government announced that mobile internet has been suspended in Nuh from August 26-28. The authorities also said that all schools, colleges and banks are ordered to remain shut in the district to restrict movement in the district.

Outsiders not allowed in Nuh today

The administration also said that outsiders are not allowed to enter the district and only locals are allowed to enter Nuh today. The authorities are on high alert owing to the call for Shobha Yatra in the district and hence has banned entry for outsiders in the district.

