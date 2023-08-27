Haryana: Security Beefed Up, Internet Suspended In Nuh Ahead Of 'Shobha Yatra'; CM Urges People To Visit Local Temples Instead

Chandigarh: While the mobile internet services continue to be suspended in Nuh district of Haryana since Saturday, in the wake of Hindu organisations’ insistence to take out religious procession "Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra" on Monday despite denial of permission, the state government has stepped up the security arrangements so as to maintain peace and public order in the communally-sensitive district.

It may be recalled that Nuh had witnessed communal violence on July 31 last, which claimed six lives and massive damage to public and private properties after the religious procession "Brijmandal Yatra'' was attacked by mobs.

The district had initially remained under curfew for a few days but it was later relaxed from 6 am till 8 pm (14 hours).

Security beefed up in Muslim-dominated areas in Haryana

As on Sunday, according to official information, about 2,000 personnel of Haryana police and 24 companies of paramilitary forces had been deployed in the Muslim-dominated district to keep a strict vigil. Besides, police check-points were also put at various inter-state as well as intra and inter-district points across the district.

While the state government on Saturday ordered suspension of mobile internet services till August 28 midnight, the district administration had also ordered the rural and town bodies to set up "Thikri Pehra" (patrolling) and prohibited carrying of deadly weapons and assembly of five or more persons in public places.

Meanwhile, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur had also held a meeting with senior police officers of bordering states on Saturday and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

CM's Khattar's appeal to citizens

Meanwhile, when asked about the situation in Nuh ahead of the said "yatra", the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it was state government’s duty to maintain law and order situation and it was why it had not given its permission to take out the "jalabhishek yatra" on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of the July 31 violence.

"I have also urged people to visit temples for 'jalabhishek' in their nearby areas on the auspicious occasion of the last Monday of the 'shraavan' instead of 'yatra'," CM Khattar said.

Worry about Punjab, Haryana is safe: Khattar tells Mann

On the comment of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Nuh violence asking how come unlike Punjab governor, the governors of Manipur and Haryana were silent on the law and order situation in their respective states, Khattar advised Mann to worry about his state and not Haryana which was safe.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been asked by police to join the investigation on August 30 in connection with the July 31 violence. It may be recalled that some Hindu organisations had accused Khan of making provocative statements.

