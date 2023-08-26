Haryana: Day One Of Assembly Monsoon Session Witnesses Heated Arguments Over Credits For Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing

File

Chandigarh: Day one of the monsoon session of the Haryana assembly on Friday saw heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches over the credits for the Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon.

It was after the obituaries when the leader of the House, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while congratulating the nation on the momentous achievement of the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, attributed the triumph to the relentless efforts of ISRO and the visionary approach of prime minister Narendra Modi.

At this point, the leader of the opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, pointed out that credit should also be given to all the prime ministers and not only to Modi. This irked Home Minister Anil Vij who countered the Congress leader by asking him why the Congress was perturbed over the credits to the prime minister.

Heated exchange between BJP and JJP

This led to heated exchanges between the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) combine and the opposition members following which the speaker could be heard asking Vij to calm down and cooperate. At this point, Vij went out of the House.

Earlier, the Haryana assembly passed obituary resolutions to pay tributes to those prominent personalities who had expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of this session.

The House paid tributes to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Union minister and MP Rattan Lal Kataria and the victims of the Odisha train accident. The House also paid tributes to former Sikkim governor Chaudhary Randhir Singh and former minister Jai Narain Khundia. The members of the House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls. The House also expressed its deep sense of sorrow on the sad and untimely demise of those security personnel, who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at district Poonch on April 20, 2023 and at district Rajouri on May 5, 2023, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of the Congress.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)