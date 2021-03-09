Pamela Goswami cocaine case: BJP leader Rakesh Singh instructed me to buy drugs, claims Amrita Singh

Kolkata: Kolkata Police produced one Amrita Singh to Alipore NDPS court in connection with the cocaine case and Singh has been sent to police custody till March 18.

According to the officials who are investigating the case, BJP leader Rakesh Singh has instructed Amrita Singh to buy drugs from drug peddlers.

According to police sources, Amrita had accepted that she had bought drugs at the price of Rs 9,500 per gram and gave them to Rakesh Singh.

Notably, according to the Kolkata Police, a total of seven people have been arrested in the cocaine case.

On March 8, a close aide of the BJP leader was arrested who claimed to the police officers that he knew beforehand that Pamela Goswami would be framed.

It is pertinent to mention that after being arrested, BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami had time-and-again claimed that she had been framed by Rakesh Singh who is said to be a close aide of BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Rakesh was then arrested from Galsi area of Burdwan district, after he was trying to flee from the state.

On Tuesday, the NDPS court instructed that Pamela Goswami will remain in police custody till March 18 and Rakesh Singh’s custody was extended till March 23.