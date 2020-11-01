Pakistan's Pulwama confession unmasked Opposition who were spreading rumours: PM Modi in Chhapra

In a veiled attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Pulwama attack remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the disclosure by Pakistan has unmasked those who were spreading rumours.

"Just two-three days ago, our neighbouring country has accepted the truth of the Pulwama attack. This truth has also removed the mask from those who were spreading rumours after the Pulwama attack," Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally in Chhapra.

He further remarked that the opposition tried to lower the morale of the Indian soldiers.

"These people were unhappy and said everything that lowered the morale of our soldiers," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted that those who indulge in politics of power and selfishness tried to spread a lot of confusion and today the same people are seeking votes from the people of Bihar.

He sharpened his attack on Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandan chief ministerial Candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, by calling them "double Yuvraj".

"Today, in Bihar there is a double-engine government, on the other side, there are double Yuvaraj. The double-engined NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar, so these double Yuvaraj are fighting to save their throne. They cannot think for the betterment of the people of Bihar," PM Modi said.

Remember how people of Uttar Pradesh treated double Yuvaraj, PM Modi said while reminding people about the coming together of Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the last elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"Whatever happened with the double Yuvaraj in Uttar Pradesh will also happen with the double Yuvaraj in Bihar," he said while attacking RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi who are together in the "Mahagathbandhan" against the NDA.

"The two Yuvarajs are fighting for their political survival.....They are not concerned about Bihar's welfare," PM Modi said while telling the youngsters to remember "jungle raj ki sachai" (the truth of jungle raj).

Prime Minister Modi also termed RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's tenure as "Jungle Raj and said, "Today's youth should ask themselves why big projects that were so important for Bihar, were stuck for years. Bihar still had plenty of power. Governments still had enough money. The only difference was that Jungle Raj was there in Bihar earlier." PM Modi also talked about President of Seychelles Vavel Ramakalavan who has origins from Bihar's Gopalganj.

"Recently, son of Gopalganj, Wavel Ramkalawan was elected as the president of Seychelles. I congratulate him," he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the NDA government has ensured free grains for the poor till Chhath Puja.

"We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath Puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath Puja," said Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Bihar's Chhapra.

As the last day for campaigning in phase2 for the Bihar Polls will end today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bihar today to address a total of four election rallies.

The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies of the 243-member assembly will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 assembly constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10.