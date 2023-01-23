Veer Zaara just got real! Pakistani girl enters India illegally, marries UP man; arrested in Bengaluru | Representative Image

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old Pakistani girl was arrested in Bellandur on Friday for allegedly forging her identity to stay in India illegally. According to the police, the girl, named Iqra Jeevani, met a 25-year-old security guard, Mulayam Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh through a dating app and married him a few months ago.

Iqra entered India through Nepal border

Iqra was called to Nepal by Yadav and then they entered India together through the porous India-Nepal border, reaching Birganj in Bihar and then Patna. The couple then moved to Bengaluru and stayed in a rented house near Ayyappa temple in Junnasandra where the security guard started working in September 2022.

The security guard Yadav, even got an Aadhaar card done for Iqra after changing her name to Rava Yadav and applied for an Indian passport. The case came to light when central intelligence agencies came across Iqra who was trying to contact her family members back in Pakistan and alerted the state intelligence. The police verified the details before swooping down on the house and arresting the couple.

Background check underway to check whether she is part of an espionage ring

Iqra was later handed over to the FRRO officials who later remanded her to a state home for women and further investigating the case. The police are verifying Iqra’s background to check whether she is part of an espionage ring.

