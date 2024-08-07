'Pakistan Ke Aam Ke Saath Aur Kya Kya Cheez Acche Lagte Hain...': BJP's Giriraj Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Mangoes Sent To LoP By Pak Embassy; VIDEO

BJP MP Giriraj Singh alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had "impure ties with Pakistan" | X | ANI

New Delhi, August 7: BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Wednesday attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over mangoes sent to Rahul by Pakistan. Commenting over the matter, Giriraj Singh said that Rahul should clarify "what all he likes from Pakistan apart from mangoes."

Singh alleged that Rahul Gandhi had once said in the past that he does not like mangoes from UP but was now receiving mangoes from Pakistan. "Pakistan (embassy) has sent mangoes to Rahul, he should tell what all he likes from Pakistan," said Giriraj.

"Has Rahul gone to ask Pakistan something new about how to remove PM Modi?" remarked Giriraj Singh. "He (Rahul) has unholy relations with Pakistan," Giriraj Singh alleged.

Earlier, asked about Pakistan High Commission reportedly sending mangoes to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "Some people do not like mangoes of Uttar Pradesh even if they are elected MPs from Uttar Pradesh. They like mangoes from Pakistan... Mangoes will come from wherever they are in love with."

"But they also found fault with the people of Uttar Pradesh when they came winning (Lok Sabha) election from South India. They still cannot see the sweetness of mangoes of Uttar Pradesh. They like mangoes from Pakistan," he said in a veiled jibe at Gandhi.

On Wednesday, news reports said that along with LoP Rahul Gandhi, seven Members of Parliament (MP) received mangoes from Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. As per reports, the recipients include Indian MPs Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Mohibbullah Nadvi, Zia Ur Rehman Barg, Afzal Ansari and Iqra Hasan.