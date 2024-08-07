 'Pakistan Ke Aam Ke Saath Aur Kya Kya Cheez Acche Lagte Hain...': BJP's Giriraj Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Mangoes Sent To LoP By Pak Embassy; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Pakistan Ke Aam Ke Saath Aur Kya Kya Cheez Acche Lagte Hain...': BJP's Giriraj Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Mangoes Sent To LoP By Pak Embassy; VIDEO

'Pakistan Ke Aam Ke Saath Aur Kya Kya Cheez Acche Lagte Hain...': BJP's Giriraj Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Mangoes Sent To LoP By Pak Embassy; VIDEO

Singh alleged that Rahul Gandhi had once said in the past that he does not like mangoes from UP but was now receiving mangoes from Pakistan. "Pakistan (embassy) has sent mangoes to Rahul, he should tell what all he likes from Pakistan," said Giriraj. "Has Rahul gone to ask Pakistan something new about how to remove PM Modi?" remarked Giriraj Singh.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Giriraj Singh alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had "impure ties with Pakistan" | X | ANI

New Delhi, August 7: BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Wednesday attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over mangoes sent to Rahul by Pakistan. Commenting over the matter, Giriraj Singh said that Rahul should clarify "what all he likes from Pakistan apart from mangoes."

Singh alleged that Rahul Gandhi had once said in the past that he does not like mangoes from UP but was now receiving mangoes from Pakistan. "Pakistan (embassy) has sent mangoes to Rahul, he should tell what all he likes from Pakistan," said Giriraj.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges Sitting MLA Parag Shah
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges Sitting MLA Parag Shah
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest

"Has Rahul gone to ask Pakistan something new about how to remove PM Modi?" remarked Giriraj Singh. "He (Rahul) has unholy relations with Pakistan," Giriraj Singh alleged.

Earlier, asked about Pakistan High Commission reportedly sending mangoes to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "Some people do not like mangoes of Uttar Pradesh even if they are elected MPs from Uttar Pradesh. They like mangoes from Pakistan... Mangoes will come from wherever they are in love with."

"But they also found fault with the people of Uttar Pradesh when they came winning (Lok Sabha) election from South India. They still cannot see the sweetness of mangoes of Uttar Pradesh. They like mangoes from Pakistan," he said in a veiled jibe at Gandhi.

Read Also
VIDEO: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Escapes On Bike Leaving His Convoy Behind After Facing Protest...
article-image

On Wednesday, news reports said that along with LoP Rahul Gandhi, seven Members of Parliament (MP) received mangoes from Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. As per reports, the recipients include Indian MPs Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Mohibbullah Nadvi, Zia Ur Rehman Barg, Afzal Ansari and Iqra Hasan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pakistan Ke Aam Ke Saath Aur Kya Kya Cheez Acche Lagte Hain...': BJP's Giriraj Singh Attacks Rahul...

'Pakistan Ke Aam Ke Saath Aur Kya Kya Cheez Acche Lagte Hain...': BJP's Giriraj Singh Attacks Rahul...

Raipur MP Brijmohan Raises Issue Of 200 Trains Cancellations In Parliament

Raipur MP Brijmohan Raises Issue Of 200 Trains Cancellations In Parliament

Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: Victim Undergoes Abortions At King George's Medical University In Lucknow

Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: Victim Undergoes Abortions At King George's Medical University In Lucknow

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Over Weight, Father-In-Law Blames...

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Over Weight, Father-In-Law Blames...