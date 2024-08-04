VIDEO: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Escapes On Bike Leaving His Convoy Behind After Facing Protest In Bihar's Begusarai

Union Minister Giriraj Singh flees away on a bike after facing protest in Bihar's Begusarai | X

Patna, August 4: Union Minister and BJP Member of Parliament from Bihar's Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, faced protest in his own constituency on Sunday and was seen fleeing away from the spot by riding pillion on a bike, showed a viral video. Giriraj Singh's vehicle was gheraoed by the ANM (medical) workers who wanted to present a list of their demands to the minister.

However, Giriraj Singh used a bike to escape from the scene. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The ANM workers expressed their disappointment at the incident. They said that they were expecting the minister to take note of their grievances. However, Giriraj Singh rather chose to flee from the scene than address the problems faced by the ANM workers, shows the viral video.

What Exactly Happened?

Giriraj Singh along with his associates had reached for a foundation laying ceremony of a park near Balika Girls School near Dak Bangla road. The ANM workers tried to gherao Giriraj Singh's vehicle near Canteen chowk. However, when they couldn't do so, the workers walked and reached the school building near where the park's foundation stone was to be laid by the minister.

Here, the protesting workers gathered around the vehicle of Giriraj Singh and tried to explain him their 12 demands. The workers alleged how the government was not paying attention to the needs of the workers who demanded better facilities and pay.

However, the workers said that when they tried to hand over the letter of their demands to Giriraj Singh, the minister used a motorcycle to escape from the spot in a "dramatic" manner. The workers stood with his vehicle and police cleared the spot in half-an-hour. Finally, the disappointed workers also returned home.