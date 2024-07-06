 Union Minister Giriraj Singh Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Recent Visit To Hathras; Terms It 'Political Tour'
On Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras to meet with the family members of the victims of the Hathras stampede.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Begusarai (Bihar): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday termed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Hathras a political tour.

Speaking to reporters in Begusarai, Giriraj Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras was a political tour and nothing else."

article-image

Union Minister On BSP Chief Mayawati's Demands

On BSP Chief Mayawati's demand that 'Bhole Baba' should be arrested, the BJP leader said, "Those who are investigating have said that no one will be spared (in the Hathras stampede accident case)."

At least 121 devotees lost their lives in a stampede at a religious 'Satsang' event of self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias 'Bhole Baba', in Fulari village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh On Lalu Prasad Yadav's Prediction On Modi 3.0 Govt

Regarding RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's prediction that the Narendra Modi government would fall as early as August, Singh said, "I have said it earlier; there is no one weaker than Lalu Yadav. There could be no weaker man than someone who has been cut to size at home," referring to the latter stages of Lalu Yadav's political career.

article-image

On Friday, Lalu Yadav claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, which came to power last month, could fall by August and elections could happen anytime.

Responding to Lalu Prasad's claim, Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said that the RJD chief is "daydreaming," adding that the people of Bihar don't want "jungle Raj" in the state.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is daydreaming. By making PM Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, the people of the country and Bihar have expressed their wish that PM Modi is the true son of India and can take the country forward. The people of Bihar believe in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, NDA-BJP, they do not want jungle Raj," Nityanand Rai told reporters on Friday.

Lalu Yadav made the remarks while addressing party workers on the Rashtriya Janata Dal's foundation day on Friday.

