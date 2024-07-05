Hathras Stampede: Unrest Grows In UP Villages As Anger Towards Bhole Baba Surfaces Among Devotees |

Lucknow: Devotees and villagers, once deeply reverent of Bhole Baba, an incarnation of Vishnu and Krishna known for his miraculous powers, are now expressing their anger and discontent. Reports of unrest have emerged from Kasganj, Hathras, and Aligarh on Thursday, indicating a growing backlash against the revered figure.

In Bahadurnagar, Kasganj, tensions escalated when residents of a neighboring village challenged the authority of Bhole Baba by dismantling two out of eight water taps at his ashram, which were believed to dispense holy, nectar-like water.

The sevadars (volunteers) at the ashram protested the villagers’ actions and attempted to negotiate with them. The taps were reinstalled later Thursday evening. The villagers argued that the taps obstructed the path for tractors to access the fields.

In Nagla Tikona village, Aligarh, Ravi Saini, the only son of Tara Devi, who died after attending a satsang, discarded Bhole Baba’s picture from his home. He questioned his faith in a deity who could not bring his mother back safely. This act of defiance underscores the growing resentment among devotees who feel let down by the spiritual figure they once trusted.

Adding to the series of protests, a woman threw her slippers at a hoarding featuring Bhole Baba’s image at the entrance of a gathering site. This public display of disrespect highlights the intense frustration and disillusionment among the followers.

These incidents reveal a significant shift in the perception of Bhole Baba’s influence and power among rural communities. The mounting anger and actions against the revered figure indicate a broader discontent that is emerging as people question their faith and the promises of spiritual leaders.