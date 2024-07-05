 Hathras Stampede: Unrest Grows In UP Villages As Anger Towards Bhole Baba Surfaces Among Devotees
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHathras Stampede: Unrest Grows In UP Villages As Anger Towards Bhole Baba Surfaces Among Devotees

Hathras Stampede: Unrest Grows In UP Villages As Anger Towards Bhole Baba Surfaces Among Devotees

In Bahadurnagar, Kasganj, tensions escalated when residents of a neighboring village challenged the authority of Bhole Baba by dismantling two out of eight water taps at his ashram, which were believed to dispense holy, nectar-like water.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Hathras Stampede: Unrest Grows In UP Villages As Anger Towards Bhole Baba Surfaces Among Devotees |

Lucknow: Devotees and villagers, once deeply reverent of Bhole Baba, an incarnation of Vishnu and Krishna known for his miraculous powers, are now expressing their anger and discontent. Reports of unrest have emerged from Kasganj, Hathras, and Aligarh on Thursday, indicating a growing backlash against the revered figure.

In Bahadurnagar, Kasganj, tensions escalated when residents of a neighboring village challenged the authority of Bhole Baba by dismantling two out of eight water taps at his ashram, which were believed to dispense holy, nectar-like water.

The sevadars (volunteers) at the ashram protested the villagers’ actions and attempted to negotiate with them. The taps were reinstalled later Thursday evening. The villagers argued that the taps obstructed the path for tractors to access the fields.

In Nagla Tikona village, Aligarh, Ravi Saini, the only son of Tara Devi, who died after attending a satsang, discarded Bhole Baba’s picture from his home. He questioned his faith in a deity who could not bring his mother back safely. This act of defiance underscores the growing resentment among devotees who feel let down by the spiritual figure they once trusted.

Adding to the series of protests, a woman threw her slippers at a hoarding featuring Bhole Baba’s image at the entrance of a gathering site. This public display of disrespect highlights the intense frustration and disillusionment among the followers.

Read Also
Hathras Stampede: Probe Reveals 20 Calls Made To 'Bhole Baba' Immediately After Tragic Crush That...
article-image

These incidents reveal a significant shift in the perception of Bhole Baba’s influence and power among rural communities. The mounting anger and actions against the revered figure indicate a broader discontent that is emerging as people question their faith and the promises of spiritual leaders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hathras Stampede: Unrest Grows In UP Villages As Anger Towards Bhole Baba Surfaces Among Devotees

Hathras Stampede: Unrest Grows In UP Villages As Anger Towards Bhole Baba Surfaces Among Devotees

Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong Hacked To Death Near His House In Chennai's Perambur

Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong Hacked To Death Near His House In Chennai's Perambur

UP: Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP, Visits Hathras Stampede Victims In Aligarh, Pledges Support And...

UP: Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP, Visits Hathras Stampede Victims In Aligarh, Pledges Support And...

Hathras Stampede: Probe Reveals 20 Calls Made To 'Bhole Baba' Immediately After Tragic Crush That...

Hathras Stampede: Probe Reveals 20 Calls Made To 'Bhole Baba' Immediately After Tragic Crush That...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...