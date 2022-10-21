'Pakistan forced to take action against terrorists..': MEA on Pak's removal from FATF grey list

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | ANI Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi today released a statement after Pakistan was removed from the FATF's grey list.

The statement read "As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11.."

Pakistan's wait ended after 4 years

Four years after it was put on the "grey list" of a global watchdog for financing terrorism and money laundering, Pakistan's name has finally been struck off it.

Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since June 2018 for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said, "Pakistan is "no longer subject to FATF's increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system."

At the June plenary, global financial watchdog FATF retained Pakistan on its 'grey list' and said a final decision to remove it from the list will be taken after an "on-site" verification visit, according to a statement.

Later in September, a FATF team visited Pakistan. According to the Express Tribune newspaper, the findings of the team would be discussed and reviewed in the next meeting of the FATF in its upcoming plenary session.

Delegates representing 206 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the World Bank, INTERPOL and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, will participate in the Working Group and Plenary meetings in Paris.

Delegates will discuss key issues including guidance on improving beneficial ownership transparency to prevent shell companies and other opaque structures from being used to launder illicit funds.

The Plenary will also discuss a report on the laundering of illicit proceeds generated from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids and proposals to enhance asset recovery.

