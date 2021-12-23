'Pakistan doesn't want us stable': Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Ludhiana district court complex blast

Nearly an hour after a blast was reported inside the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday leaving one person dead and three injured, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited the hospital where the injured patients have been admitted.

The Deputy Chief minister charged his arms towards India's neighbouring nation Pakistan and blamed it for the blast. Randhawa said that Pakistan doesn't want us stable.

One of the patients told Dy CM that the explosion sound was too loud as if a building fell.

Enitre state of Punjab has been put on high alert said Sukhjinder Randhawa adding that the possibility of external forces behind this shocking incident cannot be ruled out as they never want the state to be stable.

"Our forensic team has reached. Ours is a border state, so we cannot rule out anything, including the possibility of external forces, as they never want Punjab to be stable; the whole state is on high alert," Dy Punjab CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was quoted as saying by nyews agency ANI.

Dy Punjab CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited the hospital to meet the injured patients from the Ludhiana District Court explosion



"Patients have minor injuries. One of them said the explosion sound was too loud as if a building fell. Pakistan doesn't want us stable," he said pic.twitter.com/ZI7TTynjiy — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion.

Condemning the blast, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said some anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation.

"As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert," he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site. Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:03 PM IST