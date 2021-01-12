'We should be prepared to deal with two-front threat': Army chief on 'collusive approach' of China, Pakistan

At the same time, Gen Naravane, apparently referring to capture of certain strategic heights along the southern bank of Pangong lake by the Indian Army, said his force will hold on to its positions in eastern Ladakh based on its national interest and goals.

Naravane said that there has been no decrease in the strength of troops either on the Chinese side or Indian side as far as the friction points are concerned and asserted that issues will be addressed on the basis of mutual and equal security.

"Every year PLA troops come to traditional training areas. With winter and completion of the training period, training areas have been vacated. Fair to assume those troops who were in depth areas in Tibetan Plateau have gone back and that's the reduction in strength on the plateau," General Naravane said.

"There has been no decrease in strength either on their side (China) or our side as far as the friction points are concerned," he said.

"Talks (between India and China) will be used to address the issues on the basis of mutual and equal security. I am confident that we would be able to resolve the issue," the Army chief added.

General Naravane said that there has been no change in the status quo in Eastern Ladakh and asserted that both sides would be able to reach an agreement, which would result in disengagement and de-escalation.