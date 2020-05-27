Pak Army claims to shoot down Indian 'spying quadcopter' along LoC

The Pakistan Army claimed on Wednesday that it shot down an Indian "spying quadcopter" for allegedly violating the airspace along the Line of Control.

The incident happened in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, according to military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He said that the "Indian spying quadcopter" had intruded 650 metres on Pakistan's side of the LoC when it was brought down.