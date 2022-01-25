Padma Awards 2022: From late CDS Bipin Rawat to Ghulam Nabi Azad; here's a full list of recipients

The Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day on Tuesday shared the list of Padma Awards for the year 2022. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat shall be conferred with Padma Vibhushan (posthumous) while Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam to be awarded Padma Shri.

Here's a complete look at the list of awardees:

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022



CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan



Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat & Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam to be awarded Padma Shri pic.twitter.com/J5K9aX9Qxz — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Advertisement

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

ALSO READ PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi on demise

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:42 PM IST