PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi on demise

Shanti Devi, a well-known social worker from Odisha who was also a Padma Shri awardee, had passed away on Sunday late night at her residence in Gunupur of Rayagada district at 88.

According to reports, Shanti Devi suffered chest pain and fell unconscious last night after which she was immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital wherein, she was declared brought dead.

Apart from Padma Shri, she was felicitated with the Jamunalal Bazaz Award and Radhanath Rath Peace Award.

Saddened by Shanti Devi's demise, PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences and tweeted, "Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:17 AM IST