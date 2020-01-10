Pablo Escobar move aside: Three held with drones for drug smuggling from Pakistan

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Friday arrested three people with two drones used for smuggling drugs from Pakistan.

One of the drones was recovered from Modhe village while the second recovered from Karnal, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said addressing the media here on Friday.

These drones were launched from the Indian side of the border to bring drugs from Pakistan, said the DGP.

Those arrested have been identified as Dharminder, Balkar and Rahul. Around Rs 6.22 lakh in cash was recovered from them, he said.