Over 87,000 fully vaccinated individuals test COVID-19 positive, 46% from Kerala: Report

Over 87,000 people across the country have been reported COVID-19 positive even after being fully vaccinated against the virus. Out of which, 46 percent of those cases were reported in Kerala, a report by NDTV said.

Kerala reported close to 80,000 COVID-19 cases after the first dose of vaccination, while 40,000 people were reported infected after the second dose, the top Health Ministry sources said.

The health ministry is concerned about the state which is witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

Some 200 samples of breakthrough infections have been put through genomic sequence but no mutation or variant has been found so far, the sources added.

A mutation always drives a fresh wave of infection - as was seen during the devastating and virulent second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year, when Delta variant of the virus had been dominant. Since the second wave has been on the decline, the authorities have been alert about the possibility of emergence of new variants.

Wayanad, which has 100 percent vaccination rate, has also reported breakthrough cases.

Kerala, the state reporting most number of daily infections, today reported 21,427 cases, and 179 COVID-19 deaths.

The centre is also keeping a close watch on the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 03:52 PM IST