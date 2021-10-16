Over 58.98 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far, says ICMR

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that India has so far conducted 58,98,35,258 tests owing to the extensive increase in COVID-19 testing capacity. Of the total testing done so far 9,23,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India had on Friday reported 16,862 new COVID-19 cases and 379 fatalities according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). There are 2,03,678 active cases in the country, which is the lowest in 216 days. Of the total, Kerala has the highest active caseload with 96,421.

To tackle the infection, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 97.14 crores (97,14,38,553) vaccine doses have been administered so far as per provisional report till 7 am today. In the last 24 hours, 30,26,483 doses were inoculated to eligible beneficiaries.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:39 AM IST