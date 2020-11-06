'Our nation is Mahatma Gandhi's India. Not BJP's India': JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah's comment comes after he was not allowed to leave his house to visit Hazratbal shrine in order to participate in the religious congregation on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. "J-K administration has blocked the residence of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi SAW," JKNC had said on its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, former J&K Chief Minister and Farooq Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah also targeted the BJP over the abrogation of Article 370. "They (BJP) said that by removing Art. 370 & 35A, people who were distraught with the Indian administration would completely be assimilated into the rest of the country. But I'd like to say with conviction that by this these people are even more alienated than before," he said.

Omar Abdullah said that even after one year and three months since the abrogation of Article 370, there are no developmental works in the erstwhile state. "Where are development works? 1 year 3 months is long enough to get started on such projects. We'd always say don't be under a misconception that removing Art. 370 & 35A will solve all problems. It is the biggest misstep for J&K. We're not safe on our own lands," he added.