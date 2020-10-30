'New low in curtailment of fundamental rights': PAGD alleges Farooq Abdullah not being allowed to leave house

The Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson Sajad Lone on Friday said National Conference President Farooq Abdullah is allegedly not being allowed to leave his house to visit Hazratbal shrine in order to participate in the religious congregation on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

In a statement, Lone condemned the state administration for putting a blockade outside Abdullah's residence and demanded that it be removed. He called it a "new low in curtailment of fundamental rights" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We strongly condemn the actions of the state administration which are tantamount to interference in the religious rights of Dr Farooq Abdullah. This marks a new low in the curtailment of fundamental rights of the people of J-K. We demand that the blockade be removed so that Dr Farooq Sahib is able to perform his religious duties," he said.

The PAGD also "unequivocally and unambiguously" condemned the killings of three BJP workers by militants in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Thursday.

"Political differences cannot justify use of violence. Violence has always and will crowd out sanity. We will always fight aggression in all its forms irrespective of the source of aggression," Lone added.