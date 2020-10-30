Lashkar-e-Taiba, local militants behind attack on three BJP workers in J&K's Kulgam, says police

Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and some local militants are behind Thursday’s attack on three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Inspector General of Police (IG) Vijay Kumar said on Friday.

Kumar, who visited the crime scene and other places as part of the investigation of the murder case, said that the attack appears to have been sponsored by Pakistan.

"After the inspection of the spot and evaluation of technical evidence, it appears that militants came in the vehicle of a local named Altaf. They drove next to the vehicle, in which three were sitting and opened indiscriminate fire," Kumar said. He said that the militants then drove off from the crime scene. "The vehicle was seized. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been sent to inspect the vehicle," the officer said.

"The names of Lashkar-e-Taiba members and local militants like Nissar Ahmad Khanday, Abass Sheikh of Khudwani have come forward in the case," Kumar said.

He said that in order to prevent such incidents personal security officers (PSO) have been assigned to around 157 BJP workers, and added that more security may be provided to those with higher threat perception after the due procedure.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killing of three BJP workers and said, "I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace."