Ordinance Row: Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Telangana counterpart KCR, seeks support

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, met with K Chandrashekar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana, on Saturday in Hyderabad to ask for BRS' backing in opposition to the Center's law on control of services in the capital. Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, and other AAP leaders were with him. The ordinance overturns the Supreme Court's decision regarding services in the capital.

Kejriwal seeks support on nationwide tour

In order to get the support of party leaders in Rajya Sabha to block the Bill when it is introduced, the Delhi Chief Minister is travelling the country, visiting several states and meeting with governors of various political parties. He is requesting assistance from the opposition parties in order to defeat the central government's ordinance regarding the postings and transfers of bureaucrats in the national capital.

Kejriwal met Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Congress Party, on Thursday where he assured AAP of his party's assistance on the matter and stated that discussions with other leaders would be held to help the Delhi CM in his endeavour. As a result of his discussions, Kejriwal stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's failure to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha would suggest that the Modi government will not return to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A semifinal for the BJP

One should view it as a 2024 semifinal if the BJP is unable to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Delhi Chief Minister stated that the message will be that the Modi administration would not be coming back in 2024. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) charged that the Rajya Sabha shall not allow the ordinance to pass as he claimed that the Centre was "taking away the rights" of the residents of Delhi.

The Supreme Court's ruling in the Centre v. Delhi case is disregarded by the ordinance, which was introduced to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. Earlier on Tuesday in Kolkata, CM Kejriwal met with Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, to ask for her backing against the ordinance.