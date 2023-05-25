Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar along with AAP ministers, see pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai to seek NCP's support against the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services

Kejriwal is on a 2-day visit to Mumbai

The Delhi CM was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi Minister Atishi and other leaders

Kejriwal has accused the Centre of "taking away the rights" of the people of Delhi and said that the ordinance "should not" be allowed to pass in Rajya Sabha

This comes after the Union Government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case

AAP leader with NCP Chief at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai

Kejriwal said that the defeat of the Bill in the Upper House will be the testimony of opposition unity

