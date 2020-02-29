Opp parties to hold protest rallies as Amit Shah visits Kolkata on Sunday

In the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s mega rally in Kolkata on Sunday, Left and Congress student wing organizations are gearing up to hold protest marches. Shah’s rally at Shahid Minar which is meant to spread the message on Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) is hoping to see a turnout of 1 lakh supporters according to the BJP. The protest rallies by Congress and Left on the other hand are centred around the Centre’s decision to introduce the CAA, National Register of Citizenship(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR).

This is the first time Shah is visiting Kolkata after CAA was introduced in the country. Left student groups in Jadavpur University are preparing to take out protest rallies. “We cannot welcome the instigator of riots. We will definitely protest Amit Shah’s visit,” said Subhadeep Bandhopadhyay of SFI.

Minority parties like the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that they will hold peaceful protest rallies from Moulali to Dharamtala, which is close to the venue of Shah’s rally. Siddqullah Chowdhury, a Minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, who is also the President of Jamait-e-Ulema-Hind will be part of the protests.