Operation 'Maa' yields results; around 50 Jammu-Kashmir ultras return to families

Srinagar: It was a quiet humane operation of approaching “Maa” (mother) launched by Kashmir-based XV Army Corps that saw around 50 Kashmiri youths return to normal life this year, after abandoning the terror groups they had joined.

In this operation, the Army, on the directions of General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, undertook an exercise in the hunt for missing youths and approached their families.

The strategically located 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, is at the forefront in fighting the insurgency in the Valley as well as countering Pakistan’s actions on the Line of Control (LoC).

“Do good and serve your mother, then your mother and then your father. This is the importance of mother in Holy Quran and that is what showed me the way in order to bring these misguided youths back to their families,” Lt Gen Dhillon told PTI recently.

Showing messages of the parents, whose identity is kept secret, Lt Gen Dhillon described them as “priceless gifts” from the people of the valley and one being full of respect for the humane touch of the Army.

Gen Dhillon, who has served many tenures in the valley since 1988, also mentioned that at some places, encounters were stopped right in the middle of action to facilitate surrender of youths who had picked up guns.

“Upon receiving information that a local militant is trapped in an encounter, we make efforts to trace his mother and allow them to speak.

“You know some encounters have ended up with a magical hug between a mother and a son and that is what Army’s efforts to save young kashmiri lives is all about.

We don’t count the dead but love adding number of young boys rejoining their families,” the top Army commander said, adding, “I am glad that about 50 such youths have returned so far this year”.