'Opens Fire, Runs Over Cop': Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, Arrested In Rape Case, Escapes From Police Custody

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, Arrested In Rape Case, Escapes From Police Custody

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra escaped from police custody after opening fire at cops. Notably, Pathanmajra was arrested on rape charges on Tuesday morning in Karnal. He reportedly ran over a policeman and fled in two vehicles.

Pathanmajra is an MLA from Sanour. As he was being taken to the local police station, the AAP MLA and his aides opened fire at the police personnel, reported the media house.

VIDEO | Karnal: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped police custody after firing in Karnal, leaving a cop injured.



The Sanour legislator, who had earlier attacked his own party’s government over floods and questioned its central leadership, has been booked on charges of… pic.twitter.com/MHDfQd2De3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

When the cop tried to stop the MLA and his aide, they ran over him and managed 5o flee in two SUVs - a Scorpio and a Fortuner.

Notably, Pathanmajra was arrested after he his own party's government over floods and questioned its central leadership. As per an FIR filed on a complaint lodged by a Zirakpur-based woman. She reportedly alleged that that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still being married, reported PTI.

The woman accused the AAP MLA of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending "obscene" material to her. After the FIR, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook, strongly criticising the Punjab government and alleging that Delhi-based AAP leadership was "illegitimately ruling over Punjab."

Security of Sanour AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has been withdrawn, and SHO’s in his constituency have been changed. Pathanmajra alleges that, on the directions of the Delhi team, Punjab Vigilance may soon book him for speaking against his own govt. He accused officers &… pic.twitter.com/I3qIgebqBJ — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 1, 2025

Pathanmajra also appealed to fellow AAP MLAs to stand with him, as he alleged that during the Congress or BJP governments, the central leadership did not interfere in state affairs the way AAP's did.

On Sunday, the AAP MLA accused a senior IAS officer of not taking such actions as desilting and cleaning rivers, particularly the Tangri River, despite his requests.

Pathanmajra also alleged the party was trying to suppress Punjab MLAs instead of fixing the administration.