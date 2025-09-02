Who Is Harmeet Pathanmajra? Rape Accused AAP MLA Who Escaped Police Custody After Opening Fire At Cops | X/@aapupdates23

Karnal: Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra is on the run after a dramatic escape from police custody on Tuesday morning (September 2). He was arrested in Haryana’s Karnal in connection with a rape case filed the night before but managed to flee during transit.

According to a report by NDTV, sources have said that as he was being taken to the police station, Pathanmajra and his aides opened fire at the police team, ran over a constable, and escaped in two SUVs, a Fortuner and a Scorpio. While police later intercepted one of the vehicles and recovered firearms, the MLA still remains absconding. The Punjab Police is now coordinating with their counterparts in Haryana to pursue fresh charges, including attempted murder and obstruction of justice.

The FIR that led to the arrest was filed by a 45-year-old woman who accused the legislator of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. The complainant claims that Pathanmajra misled her into a relationship by falsely claiming he was divorced, married her at a gurdwara in 2021, and then threatened her when she discovered that he was still legally married.

Have a look at his video statement here:

Who is Harmeet Pathanmajra?

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra is the sitting MLA from the Sanour Assembly constituency in Punjab. A first-time legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he was elected in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls with a huge margin of over 49,000 votes. His victory was part of AAP’s sweeping majority in the state, which saw the party win 92 of 117 seats. During his time in office, he served on the Assembly’s Committee on Estimates and the Committee on Government Assurances.

Recently, Pathanmajra gained attention for sharply criticising his own party's handling of flood relief in Punjab. He publicly questioned the authority of Delhi-based AAP leaders, accusing them of micromanaging state affairs and undermining local MLAs. He even alleged that party leadership had compelled several MLAs to sign undated resignation letters to ensure compliance. In a provocative statement, he said state officials would be “buried in a ditch” if they interfered in local desilting work.

Sanour AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in a Facebook LIVE said Punjab Police has now booked him under IPC 376 in an old case involving his ex-wife. He alleged the Delhi AAP team is trying to rule over Punjab and is “suppressing his voice.”

#Punjab https://t.co/MMgsh6qeBJ pic.twitter.com/dTeSKyJK1G — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 2, 2025

Allegations Against Pathanmajra

The criminal case against Pathanmajra was registered under IPC Sections 376, 420 and 506 after a woman claimed she was sexually exploited by the MLA over several years. According to the FIR, the alleged offences took place between 2014 and June 2024. The woman claims they were in a relationship from 2013 and got married in 2021, only for her to discover in 2022 that Pathanmajra was still legally married to his first wife.

AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu confirmed the charges and said that the party had not given the MLA any assurance after the complaint was filed. “Arvind Kejriwal has zero tolerance for the three Cs: crime, corruption and character,” he said, adding that the party is yet to decide what disciplinary action to take.

Pathanmajra, on the other hand, claims the case is politically motivated and stems from his public criticism of the party leadership. In a Facebook live video, he said, “They have booked me for rape. I knew this was coming. I will not take this kindly.” He further alleged that he possesses compromising videos of party leaders and that Delhi-based AAP leadership is using police action to silence internal dissent.

According to a report by The Indian Express, his lawyer, Simranjit Singh Saggu, echoed the defence, calling the arrest unlawful as the case was under judicial review. “It is basically a tug of war between bureaucracy and MLAs,” he said.

As of now, police teams remain in hot pursuit, and an arrest warrant has been circulated across state borders.