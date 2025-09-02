 Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Returns After Bird Strike, All Passengers Safe
Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Returns After Bird Strike, All Passengers Safe



PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File Photo

Nagpur: A Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returned to the airport here following a bird strike soon after take-off on Tuesday morning, a senior airport official said.

As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, the official told PTI.

The flight has been cancelled, the official added.

A spokesperson of the airline in a statement said, "IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on September 2 encountered a bird strike soon after take-off. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and the flight landed safely at the Nagpur airport."

"Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day. To minimize inconvenience to our customers, we offered them refreshments, made alternate arrangements and/or a full refund on cancellation, if opted for," the spokesperson added.

