One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): One terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

The joint operation, launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is currently underway. "Operation Lakirpur (Shopian). One terrorist eliminated. Weapons recovered. Joint operation in progress," Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted. More details are awaited.