One killed, 27 injured as devotees clash with police during Durga idol immersion in Bihar's Munger

One person was killed and several others were injured in clashes between devotees and police during Durga idol immersion in Munger city of Bihar on Monday, reports said.

There are 20 policemen among 27 injured in the clash that erupted on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

The Hindustan Times quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the police opened fire to control the violence that erupted following an argument devotees participating in immersion of Durga idols and police personnel. The police initially used tear gas shells but had to resort to firing after it proved ineffective, they added.

Munger’s superintendent of police Lipi Singh said some of the revelers used firearms in the clashes.

“The mob pelted stones and opened fire on police which led to the death of one person and injured 27 people including 20 policemen,” the HT quoted her as saying.

The deceased is an 18-year-old teenager.

At least twelve rounds were fired by anti-social elements, the police said, adding that they have recovered empty cartridges along with three country-made pistols.

Police have also detained over 100 people for questioning in the firing incident, an India Today report said.