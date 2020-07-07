'One drop of spirituality' to every human being: Sadhguru shares vision for the planet

Coimbatore: “Depending upon how willing you are, I'm available to you,” said Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, in one of his most emphatic exhortations to humanity in an online Guru Purnima Sathsang aired live around the world.

In the backdrop of a rampaging virus, crumbling economies and an uncertain future, nearly 5,00,000 people from around the world plugged into the virtual Sathsang aired on July 5.

He spoke about the different ways in which the dimension called “guru” is used by people – as inspiration, as friend-philosopher-guide, as a doorway and as the destination itself. For those who have made the guru their destination, he said, “If you become like this, I will make sure you are ecstatic every moment of your life, for sure.”

In his inimitable style combining wit and profundity, Sadhguru answered questions on Adiyogi, the Adi Guru; what disciples can do for their guru; the future of Isha Yoga Center; the recent death by suicide of a young Hindi film actor and Isha’s outreach efforts to help rural communities in Tamil Nadu cope with the fallout of the lockdown.

Referring to his ambition to make the whole world blissful, Sadhguru said, “We need a striving from a significant population so that we will be better failures than the trajectory is right now. And we are going to make sure that in the next few years, we will definitely hit a higher trajectory. And if you want to be a part of it, if you want to put your energies into it, whatever you have, you can put (into) it.”

He spoke about Isha Sanghamitra, a commitment to create a more conscious planet by offering at least “one drop of spirituality” to every human being on the planet. Isha is offering its Inner Engineering Online program free of cost for medical personnel around the world and at heavily discounted rates for all.