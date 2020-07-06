Sadhguru contributes over Rs 9 crore towards COVID relief, second painting auctioned for Rs 5.1 crore

Coimbatore: ‘Bhairava’, the eponymous tribute to Isha’s iconic bull by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, was donated to the highest contributor to Isha’s Outreach initiative at the close of online bidding yesterday.

‘Bhairava’ painting was put up for online auction a month ago. Donating Rs 5.1 crore to Isha’s Outreach's daily on-ground effort to prevent starvation in rural Tamil Nadu, the contributor became the proud owner of the unique artwork by Sadhguru that has been created entirely with organic material.

This is the second artwork that Sadhguru has contributed to Isha Outreach’s efforts which include distribution of protective gear to frontline workers, infrastructure support for isolation wards prepared in readiness and a daily supply of cooked meals and an immunity booster drink to thousands of people in rural Tamil Nadu.

"Our efforts to provide nourishment to daily wagers in rural India who have no other means is expanding into thousands of people every day. In this effort to generate funds for feeding the underprivileged, this painting is an offering," said Sadhguru.