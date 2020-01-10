One arrested by SIT in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team probing the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh has arrested one person in connection with the case.

Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, 44, who was absconding was arrested on Thursday from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the SIT said in a statement.

According to the probe team, Devdikar was part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh. He is accused number 18 in the case. His house is being searched for clues. He will be produced before the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate tomorrow (Friday)," the SIT said.