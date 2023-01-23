On this day, India adopted 'Jana Gana Mana' as its national anthem in 1950

Representational image |

India adopted "Jana Gana Mana" as its national anthem on January 24, 1950. The anthem, written by Rabindranath Tagore, was first sung on December 27, 1911 at the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress.

The song was initially written in Bengali as "Jana Gana Mana Adhinayaka" and later translated into Hindi. It is a hymn that glorifies the Indian nation and its people and calls on them to unite and work towards the common goal of building a strong and prosperous nation.

Adoption marked transition from colonial rule to independent nation

The adoption of "Jana Gana Mana" as the national anthem was a significant moment in Indian history as it marked the country's transition from British colonial rule to an independent nation. The anthem symbolizes the unity and diversity of India's people and serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation's freedom fighters.

The anthem comprises of five stanzas, the first stanza is the one which is officially accepted as the national anthem and is usually played or sung on national occasions. The anthem starts with the words "Jana Gana Mana Adhinayaka Jaya He" which roughly translates to "Victory to thee, O Lord of the People, Ruler of the minds of all people."

Anthem to be played as per GoI guidelines

It is important to note that the anthem should be played or sung with respect and reverence, as per the guidelines set by the Government of India. It is to be played or sung on various national occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day and also on other important events.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)