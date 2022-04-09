On Ram Navami, PM Narendra Modi to address 14th foundation day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple in Gujarat

On the occasion of Ram Navmi, PM Narendra Modi will address the 14th Foundation Day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat on 10th April at 1 PM via video conferencing, announced PMO.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the temple was inaugurated by Modi in 2008, when he was the state's chief minister. Based on his suggestions, the temple trust has been carrying out various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and giving free ayurvedic medicines to patients from the economically weaker sections of the society, it said.

Umiya Maa is considered as the deity (kuldevi) of the Kadava Patidars.

