Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:36 PM IST

On his 71st birthday, PM Narendra Modi to auction mementos, use funds for Namami Gange project

FPJ Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

The gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be set up for auction from September 17 to October 7, BJP National Secretary Vinod Tawde announced via Twitter.

The proceeds from the auction will then go to the government’s flagship project 'Namami Gange'.

The Namami Gange programme is the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. As the project website states, it is an "Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 with budget outlay of Rs.20,000 Crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga."

The mission has several achievements under its belt, including the implementation of 69 sewerage management projects, initiating numerous river-front development projects, biodiversity conservation projects and more.

The website adds that the implementation of the project has been divided into three segments, based on how long implementation will take. As such there are entry level activities (for immediate visible impact), medium term activities (to be implemented within 5 years of time frame) and long term activities (to be implemented within 10 years).

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
