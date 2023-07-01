On Camera: UP Bus Conductor Caught Having Sex With Female Passenger In Moving Bus; Loses Job After Video Goes Viral |

UP: A disturbing incident unfolded in a roadways bus of Hathras Depot en route to Lucknow, where the conductor was engaged in a sexual act with a young woman. A passenger captured a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media. In the video, the conductor is seen sitting with the woman in the back seat of the bus, both of them covered with blankets indulged in pleasure.

Several passengers noticed this misconduct and began recording the incident. Angered by their actions, the operator engaged in a heated argument with the passenger who was filming. The incident is believed to have occurred around 10 days ago, said local reports.

Termination of Driver and Conductor

After the video surfaced online, the regional transport authority, ARM (Assistant Regional Manager), took swift action and terminated the contract of the driver and conductor involved in the incident. The video evidence played a crucial role in the decision.

The ARM of Hathras Depot, Shashirani, confirmed that the video is approximately 10 days old. In response to a passenger's complaint, the authorities promptly terminated the contracts of the driver and conductor. Furthermore, an investigation into the entire episode is underway to ascertain the full details of the incident.

Incident Took Place Near Lucknow

The video does not provide specific details about the location of the incident. However, one passenger mentions that the Alambagh bus stand is approaching in half an hour, suggesting that the incident likely occurred in the vicinity of Lucknow. The authorities are taking the passenger's complaint seriously and ensuring appropriate action is taken.