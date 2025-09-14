On Camera: Thieves Arrive In Car To Steal Pig In UP's Hamirpur

The ubiquitous presence of CCTV surveillance across urban landscapes continues to expose shocking criminal activities, with some incidents defying conventional expectations.

A startling CCTV recording documenting an unusual animal theft has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, rapidly circulating across social media platforms. According to the footage's timestamp, the incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The CCTV footage reveals a calculated operation involving four perpetrators arriving in a white car. The suspects strategically positioned their vehicle beneath a street lamp before switching off the engine and conducting reccee from within the car.

Subsequently, four individuals exited the vehicle and deployed across different positions, systematically encircling their target, a domestic pig. As the animal attempted to flee, the coordinated group successfully entrapped it using capture equipment. The distressed pig can be seen struggling frantically while screaming.

During the loading operation, two motorcycle-borne witnesses arrived at the scene, accompanied by two cattle that appeared drawn by the pig's alarmed squealing. The perpetrators immediately executed a hasty retreat, taking a U-turn before fleeing the location.

The dramatic sequence concludes with both the motorcycle and the cattle pursuing the escaping vehicle, creating an unusual chase scenario captured entirely on CCTV.