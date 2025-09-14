 On Camera: Thieves Arrive In Car To Steal Pig In UP's Hamirpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Thieves Arrive In Car To Steal Pig In UP's Hamirpur

On Camera: Thieves Arrive In Car To Steal Pig In UP's Hamirpur

The dramatic sequence concludes with both the motorcycle and the cattle pursuing the escaping vehicle, creating an unusual chase scenario captured entirely on CCTV.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

The ubiquitous presence of CCTV surveillance across urban landscapes continues to expose shocking criminal activities, with some incidents defying conventional expectations.

A startling CCTV recording documenting an unusual animal theft has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, rapidly circulating across social media platforms. According to the footage's timestamp, the incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The CCTV footage reveals a calculated operation involving four perpetrators arriving in a white car. The suspects strategically positioned their vehicle beneath a street lamp before switching off the engine and conducting reccee from within the car.

Read Also
Shocker! Man Brutally Murders Youth On Suspicion Of Stealing Goats; Arrested After Villagers...
article-image

Subsequently, four individuals exited the vehicle and deployed across different positions, systematically encircling their target, a domestic pig. As the animal attempted to flee, the coordinated group successfully entrapped it using capture equipment. The distressed pig can be seen struggling frantically while screaming.

FPJ Shorts
'No Sort Of Connection Should Remain...': Pahalgam Victims' Family Member Voices Pain Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025; Video
'No Sort Of Connection Should Remain...': Pahalgam Victims' Family Member Voices Pain Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025; Video
US Slams China For Misusing WWII Documents To Pressure Taiwan
US Slams China For Misusing WWII Documents To Pressure Taiwan
Families Leaving Gaza City Face Constant Fear, No Safe Zones As Israeli Carpet Bombing Continues: Report
Families Leaving Gaza City Face Constant Fear, No Safe Zones As Israeli Carpet Bombing Continues: Report
North Korea Slams Upcoming US, South Korea & Japan Military Drills
North Korea Slams Upcoming US, South Korea & Japan Military Drills

During the loading operation, two motorcycle-borne witnesses arrived at the scene, accompanied by two cattle that appeared drawn by the pig's alarmed squealing. The perpetrators immediately executed a hasty retreat, taking a U-turn before fleeing the location.

The dramatic sequence concludes with both the motorcycle and the cattle pursuing the escaping vehicle, creating an unusual chase scenario captured entirely on CCTV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, No Damage Or Casualties Reported

5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, No Damage Or Casualties Reported

On Camera: Thieves Arrive In Car To Steal Pig In UP's Hamirpur

On Camera: Thieves Arrive In Car To Steal Pig In UP's Hamirpur

Pahalgam Attack Victim's Daughter Calls For Boycott Of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - VIDEO

Pahalgam Attack Victim's Daughter Calls For Boycott Of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - VIDEO

Hindi Should Be Language Of Science, Technology, Law & Police: Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO...

Hindi Should Be Language Of Science, Technology, Law & Police: Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO...

BJP Now World’s Largest Party With 14 Crore Members: JP Nadda

BJP Now World’s Largest Party With 14 Crore Members: JP Nadda