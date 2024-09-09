Shocker! Man Brutally Murders Youth On Suspicion Of Stealing Goats; Arrested After Villagers Discover Floating Torso, Legs In Pond

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his aides, was arrested for brutally murdering a man after a male's torso was found floating in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

His reason behind the crime further came as a shock. The accused confessed that he committed the murder as he suspected the victim stole his goats from the farm!

The accused, identified as Komal Gond, Jiyalal Kol, Golu Kol, and Munna Kol, were apprehended by the police after a search operation and were sent to jail.

Notably, on September 2, residents were horrified to see a man's torso and legs floating in a pond near Hardauli Forest in Sagar. They immediately dialled police, and a team of cops reached the spot to probe the matter.

According to information, the victim, identified as Arjun Kuchbandiya, was a resident of the Samanpur Aftangaj village in the rural area of Sagar district. On September 2, his body, in a severed state, was found floating in a pond in the forest of Harduli. When the police discovered the body, they registered a complaint and sent the body for a postmortem.

According to sources, the body was said to be floating for about ten days before being discovered by the police. The accused, identified as Komal Gond, Jiyalal Kol, Golu Kol, and Munna Kol, were apprehended by the police after a search operation.

Was beaten up on the suspicion of theft

When interrogated, the accused told the police that they killed Arjun under the impression that he had stolen a goat from his farms. After killing him, they fled the scene and arrived a couple days later to severe the head, toes, and arms of the deceased so that the body is not identified.

After DNA tests and a postmortem, the police identified the body. During the DNA test, it was revealed that a sample of Gond's DNA was also on the body, which was concrete evidence.