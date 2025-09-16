Shocking! Monster Man Rapes Goat In Rajasthan's Jodhpur; Netizens Demand Strict Action After Video Goes Viral (Screengrab) | Indtagram/@streetdogsofbombay

Jodhpur: A shocking incident of bestiality surfaced from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where a man was caught sexually assaulting a goat. The incident reportedly took place on September 5, and its video is going viral now.

In the video shared by the Instagram handle 'streetdogsofbombay', the man wearing a sky blue-coloured shirt could be seen raping a goat inside a shed in Jodhpur. Some people recorded the heinous crime and confronted the man.

Video Of The Incident (Viewers Discretion Required):

The video shows that the accused started apologising when confronted by a group of men. One of the men even slapped and kicked the accused. Meanwhile, another man in the group hit the accused with a stick. Je kept apologising with folded hands.

The Instagram handle ''streetdogsofbombay', asked social media users to share the video, so that the accused can be traced. Meanwhile, Instagram users are demanding strict punishment against the accused.

Netizens' Reaction:

"Next time it will be a human, and she too will not get justice in this country," one of the Instagram users wrote.

"This is beyond cruel! Abusers like this are a threat to both animals and society. India’s authorities need to enforce strict laws immediately," another user commented," another user comment.

"What is happening in Rajasthan??? This is extremely concerning and disturbing, please put this man behind bars, he’s a threat to society," an Instagram user said.

So far, the police have not issued any statement. It is still not clear whether the accused was arrested.

Many such incidents of animals falling prey to such monsters have surfaced in the recent past. Animal lovers are demanding strict laws against these monsters so that incidents of animal bestiality can be prevented.